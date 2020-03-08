Home

Jeffrey David Holup Obituary
Jeffrey David Holup, 53, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home after a long struggle with cancer.

Born in Washington, D.C., Sept. 7, 1966, he was the son of the late Raymond Ronald Holup and Patricia Alice Baut Holup/Koloski. He was a graduate of John S. Fine Senior High School, Nanticoke.

Jeff was very thoughtful, caring and loving. He will be sadly missed by family and friends and will remain in their hearts forever.

Surviving are his loving and devoted companion, Jennifer Spagnola, Kingston; sister Elizabeth Ann Dougherty and her husband, Neil J., Shavertown; nephew Neil R. Dougherty and niece, Claire E. Dougherty; uncle, Edward T. Sklaney, Nanticoke.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020
