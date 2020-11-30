Home

Jeffrey J. Gritz

Jeffrey J. Gritz Obituary

Jeffrey J. Gritz, 74, of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harry and Shirley Polansky Gritz, was a graduate of Meyers High School and attended Midwestern College. Jeff owned and operated Target Markets, a produce and grocery store in several locations in the Wyoming Valley with his brother in law, Martin Kranson. He later worked for Insalacos and Price Chopper until retirement. He was a loving brother, uncle and loved spending time with his family, especially watching his nieces and nephews playing sports.

He was a former member of Ahavas Achim Synagogue, Congregation Ohav Zedek, Jewish Community Center, Anshe Emes Synagogue and other civic and religious organizations. Jeff was an avid sports fan, including horse racing and played football in high school and college.

He is survived by his loving sister, Gail Kranson and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Blanchard Street, Plains Twp., with Rabbi David Kaplan officiating, on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no shiva calls.

Memorial contributions, in his memory, can be made to Ahavas Achim Synagogue, c/o Dr. Richard Grossman, 489 Market St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre, www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.


