Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Jeffrey Michael Klinges

Jeffrey Michael Klinges Obituary
Jeffrey Michael Klinges, 28, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born Oct. 27, 1990, in Kingston, and was the son of Andrew Klinges of Kingston, and Deborah Klinges of Luzerne.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristin Klinges.

Surviving are his son, Sawyer Klinges; brothers, Andrew and Matthew; and his sister, Meghan. His family also includes numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was known for his big smile, and his huge sense of humor. He loved camping, shooting, and nature. He was a proud American, enjoyed reading and drawing. He loved playing rugby for the Wilkes-Barre Breakers RFC. He was a man with a huge heart for family, friends, animals and sports. Jeffrey was a great father, son, brother and friend. He was loved by many, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A memorial service with the Rev. Shane Nichols, pastor, officiating, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday from Hughes B. Hughes & Sons Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover. Valley Alliance Church, Luzerne Avenue, in West Pittston, will be hosting a dinner following the cemetery for friends and family.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019
