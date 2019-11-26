|
Jeffrey Weaver, 49, of Lehman Twp., passed away unexpectedly early Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 29, 1970, and was the son of the late Emerson and Frances Crispell Weaver.
Jeff was always known for being a hard worker, working for McCarroll Precast for over 20 years and was currently working for the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority. He was a devoted father, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many. Jeff grew up in a large, loving family with five brothers and five sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Richard; and sister, Sherry.
He is also survived by his son, Adam Weaver; daughter, Olivia Reed and her husband, Kurtis; grandchildren, Finley and Easton Reed; companion, Melissa Barcheski; as well as a host of loving friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sons of the Harveys Lake American Legion, 4907 Memorial Highway, Harveys Lake, PA 18618.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019