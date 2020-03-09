Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
339 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Jennie A. Brennan Obituary
Jennie A. Brennan, 93, of LaPlata, Md., died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare.

Born in Shickshinny, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Antoinette Adamski. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, and was previously employed as a seamstress. She loved spending time with her family and friends, knitting and Polka dancing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John.

?Dorothy is survived by her children, John Brennan and his wife, Cathy, Waldorf, Md.; grandchildren, John and Tracey; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Madison and Brennan, Waldorf, Md.; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Interment will follow in parish cemetery.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2020
