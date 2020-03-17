|
|
Jennie A. Harenza, 99, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home.
Born March 3, 1921, in Mocanaqua, Jennie was the daughter of the late John and Julia Plonski Zliceski.
Prior to her retirement, Jennie was employed in the local garment industry for many years, and held membership with the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
Jennie was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Harenza; her brothers, John and Joseph; and her sisters, Amelia and Lottie.
Jennie is survived by her son, John Harenza and his wife, Sandra, Knoxville, Tenn.; and her daughter, Jane Benedict and her husband, Michael, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her four grandchildren, Michelle Hess, Conway, S.C.; Amanda Karaffa, Montoursville; Kyle Benedict, Richmond, Va.; and Emily Harenza, New York, N,Y,; her six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kylie and Christian Hess; and Zuri, Jack and Reed Karaffa; her sister, Helen Yurchinkonis, Clifton, N.J.; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, followed by burial in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Nanticoke.
There will be no public calling hours.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Grontkowski Funeral Home, PC, 51-53 West Green St., Nanticoke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennie's memory to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020