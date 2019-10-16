|
Jennie M. Rice, 70, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Jackson Twp., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Bridges at Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg.
She was born in Kingston on June 28, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine Kava Radonavitch.
Jennie graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1967, and was employed by Quest Diagnostics in Horsham for 14 years.
Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Rice; brother, Robert Radonavitch; sister, Josephine Bunney; and nephew, Steven Radonavitch.
Jennie is survived by her son, Douglas Rice and his wife, Lori, Mechanicsburg; stepchildren, Donald Rice and his wife, Mary, Harveys Lake; Daniel Rice, Ohio; Donna Bonavina, Wilkes-Barre; Patti Mirra, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Patricia Radonavitch, Dallas; nephew, Bill Radonavitch, New York; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019