Jennie M. Zabrenski, 91, of Pottstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Sr. Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Stanley Zabrenski.
Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Rutkowski) Zatika.
Before retiring, she worked as a seamstress for the former Eagle Flag Co., Pottstown. She was a member of the former St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Pottstown. Jennie enjoyed dining out, spending time with family and traveling.
Survivors are sons, John and his wife, Henrietta, Allentown; Theodore and his wife, Melissa, Orwigsburg; daughters, Susan Visconti and her husband, Michael of Pinehurst, N.C.; Patricia DeNicco and her husband, August, Pottstown; grandchildren, August and his wife, Rebecca, Andrew, Jeannine, John, Thomas; great-grandchildren, August and Chase.
She was predeceased by a brother, Frank; and sister, Helen Griffith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown.
Calling will begin at 10 a.m. in the church.
Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be made in her memory to the , 968 Postal Road, Ste. 110 Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019