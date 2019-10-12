|
Jennifer Durako, 44, loving and devoted wife, mother and daughter, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Born Aug. 6, 1975, she was the daughter of John M. Shampack of Plains Twp. and the late Katherine Shampack of Pittston.
She was a 1993 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre. Following graduation, she was employed by Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania and spent the past 15 years employed by TMG Health, Jessup.
She and her husband, Chris Durako, were married Oct. 8, 2011.
Jen loved spending time at the beach with her family. Planning parties and family gatherings were one of her passions. She was fiercely loyal to her family and close friends. Her daughter Jackie was the greatest joy of her life.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie Shampack, Swoyersville; and her mother, Katherine Shampack, Pittston.
Jen will be sadly missed by her husband, Chris; daughter, Jackie; father, John Shampack and stepmother, Barbara, Plains Twp.; stepfather, Michael O'Brien, Pittston; sister, Lisa Wilson, Peckville; brother, Shawn Samsel, Williamsport; grandfather, Michael Shampack, Swoyersville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Margaret Durako, Forty Fort; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisanescki officiating. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019