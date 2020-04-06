|
Jennifer E. Guchanyk, 43, of Swoyersville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Joan M. Artim Mazaika, Exeter, and the late James Mazaika.
Jennifer was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, having graduated in 1994, and went on to further her education at Luzerne County Community College.
Prior to her illness, she had worked as a certified nursing assistant and unit secretary at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Joan, is her husband, Jonathan Guchanyk; and a sister, Jessica Tigue, West Pittston; along with numerous aunts and uncles and a niece, Ella, whom she "loved to the moon and back."
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020