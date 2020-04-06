Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Guchanyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer E. Guchanyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer E. Guchanyk Obituary
Jennifer E. Guchanyk, 43, of Swoyersville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Joan M. Artim Mazaika, Exeter, and the late James Mazaika.

Jennifer was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, having graduated in 1994, and went on to further her education at Luzerne County Community College.

Prior to her illness, she had worked as a certified nursing assistant and unit secretary at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, Joan, is her husband, Jonathan Guchanyk; and a sister, Jessica Tigue, West Pittston; along with numerous aunts and uncles and a niece, Ella, whom she "loved to the moon and back."

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -