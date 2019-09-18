|
Jennifer J. Romanowski, 47, of Luzerne, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 29, 1971, and was the daughter of David and Ruth Adamshick Jones of Lehman.
Jennifer graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1989, and was employed as an auditor by Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania for 22 years. As a member of Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, she was active with Sunday school and youth.
Jen was proud to be called "Aunt Jen" not only by her nieces and nephews, but also by her many friends, young and old alike. She was also well-known as an endless giver - a giver of her love through kind words to anyone she met, a giver of time to the youth in her church family, and a giver of charity and warmth to families in need.
In 2018, she received the Outstanding Community Partner Award from Luzerne County Headstart. Jen was an awesome dancer and an enthusiastic cheerleader for anyone who needed inspiration. She and her husband, Jack enjoyed celebrating the holidays together, especially Halloween. Jen will be remembered for her energy, joy and positivity.
She was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Margaret Romanowski.
In addition to her parents, Jen is survived by her husband of 13 years, John "Jack" Romanowski Jr.; sisters, Amanda Newman (Brendan) and Christina Finn (Chuck); father-in-law, John Romanowski Sr.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Bowling and Susan Jones (Jason); brother-in-law, Chris Romanowski (Beth); proudly survived by nieces and nephews, Riley, Madeline and Brady Newman, Cora and Catlin Finn, Logan and Mackenzie Bowling, Chad, Leah and Molly Romanowski, and Kelsey and Mason Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman, with the Rev. Taylor Pfaff, pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church designated to Youth or Sunday school, PO Box 12, Lehman, PA 18627 or the Medical Oncology Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019