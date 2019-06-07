|
Jeremy Einar Soto, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Queens, N.Y., a son of Ofemia Molina, of Wilkes-Barre, and Einar Soto, of Duluth, Ga. Jeremy was a 2012 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, where he excelled in sports, especially soccer and track.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Emily Caballero, Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Luis Caballero, Wilkes-Barre; and Jonathan Soto-McDowell, Marietta, Ga.; aunts and uncles; and several nieces and a nephew.
A visitation and calling hours for friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Jeremy's funeral service will begin at 5 p.m.
The Rev. Ron Swanson, pastor of the First Assembly of God Church, Wilkes-Barre, will officiate.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2019