|
|
Jeremy M. Miller, "Miller," 42, of Bear Creek, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
He was born Oct. 28, 1976, in Kingston, a son of the late John Miller Sr. and Carol Slater Miller. He attended GAR Memorial High School and then went to pursue his career in the work field. He was employed by Medico Industries for many years. Jeremy loved all outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, camping and also vacations and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his brothers, John Miller Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Jason Miller, Edwardsville; daughters, Caitlyn Miller and Tessa Miller; stepchildren, Bailey Mills and Mikhayla Nash; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his loyal and loving girlfriend, Jeanne Desmond.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 2, 2019