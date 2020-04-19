|
Jeremy P. ("Jerry") Mulderig, 69, died peacefully on March 7, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital near his home in Chicago, from complications related to cancer.
Mulderig was born in Kingston in 1950, the first child of Gerald A. and Mary F. Mulderig. He graduated second in his class of 1968 from Central Catholic High School in Kingston, and entered the University of Scranton that fall, ultimately declaring a double major in English and German. He was editor of The Aquinas, the University student newspaper, and was also a resident assistant in his third and fourth years, perhaps his first role in positively influencing the lives of students.
In 1972, Mulderig was named a Fellow in the Fulbright Program; shortly after his graduation summa cum laude from the University, he moved to Germany for a one-year program of postgraduate study at the University of Cologne. He traveled extensively during the 1972-1973 year, beginning a lifelong appreciation of worldwide cultural diversity. In 1973, he entered the English doctoral program at The Ohio State University, from which he received his Ph.D. in 1978.
Mulderig's distinguished 40-year career of scholarship and teaching in the areas of rhetoric and writing, 19th century literature and biography, and gay and lesbian literature began in 1978 at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, where he quickly earned a reputation as a dedicated teacher and colleague. He taught at Oakland University in 1981-1982, then moved to the Newcomb College of Tulane University in 1982, where over the next six years he earned accolades from students and academic colleagues alike. He was instrumental in designing and implementing the college's program in Language, Writing, and Rhetoric; and he served as associate dean from 1984 to 1986, overseeing the office that monitored student progress and provided academic advising and assistance to students.
In 1988, Mulderig accepted a position as associate professor in the English Department of DePaul University, where he would spend a quarter century as a scholar, administrator, and teacher. He served as Director of First-Year Writing (1997-2000; 2004-2005) and Director of the Master of Arts in Writing Program in its first year (1989-90), and he was a three-time recipient of NEH Summer Seminar grants. From 1990 to 1997, Mulderig was chairman of DePaul's English Department.
In the summer of 2000, Mulderig participated in the DePaul Faculty-Staff development tour of Greece and Turkey, which allowed him the opportunity to visit sites associated with his academic focus on classical rhetoric. With a faculty colleague, he subsequently developed a short-term study-abroad program to be conducted during summer terms in Istanbul; he studied Turkish in the summer of 2002 and co-led the study-abroad program in 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2012.
Among many honors, Mulderig received an Excellence in Teaching award in 2000 and served as the keynote speaker at that year's Honors Convocation. In 2004, in recognition of his excellence in teaching, he was named to the prestigious Society of Vincent de Paul Professors in the first cohort to earn that distinction; and upon his retirement in 2014, he was awarded the University's highest honor, the Via Sapientiae, recognizing his many contributions in teaching, program development, and University service.
A gifted writer, Mulderig was the author of many published academic research papers and of multiple editions of The Heath Handbook. In the last five years of his life, he published two books with The University of Chicago Press, in each of which he edited and annotated the writings of Samuel Steward. The first of these, Philip Sparrow Tells All, was widely and favorably reviewed, including in the New York Times. The second, The Lost Autobiography of Samuel Steward, was launched in April 2018 to high acclaim from both popular and academic reviewers, including a review in the London Review of Books published weeks before his death.
In 2003, Mulderig returned to Germany for the first time since his 1972-73 academic residency. Awed by the dramatic changes in the nation-and especially in its restored capital, Berlin - over the previous 30 years, he established a second home in Berlin in 2004 and subsequently enjoyed splitting his time nearly equally between Chicago and Berlin and his communities of friends in both countries. Even after his cancer diagnosis in late 2017, he traveled extensively, visiting friends and family while exploring new places and enjoying the comfort of favorite familiar ones, including three trips to his Berlin residence.
A lover of history and an architecture enthusiast, Mulderig served for 25 years as a docent with the Chicago Architecture Foundation, and he offered lectures on elements of the city's architectural history on many occasions throughout those years.
Family and friends are planning a memorial service to be held in Chicago at some point in the future. Gifts in Mulderig's memory may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, , or DePaul University.
Mulderig is survived by a loving family: his brother, Bob Mulderig and sister-in-law, Karen Garman; and nephew and niece, Patrick and Emily Mulderig, all of Washington, D.C.; and sister, Maureen Mulderig and brother-in-law, Michael Johnson of State College; and step-niece and step-nephew, Jennifer and Bryan Johnson. Equally important, he is survived by a community of hundreds of devoted former students, academic colleagues, and friends throughout the nation and around the world, many of whom have offered testimony to the significant role Mulderig played in their lives. His impact on this world was profound; and he is, and will be, dearly missed.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020