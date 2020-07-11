Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Jerold N. "Jerry" Raimondi Jr.

Jerold N. "Jerry" Raimondi Jr. Obituary

Jerold (Jerry) N. Raimondi Jr., 15, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. 

Born April 23, 2005, in Wilkes-Barre, Jerold was the son of Eileen Havard, Jerold N. Raimondi Sr. and Anela Paresa-Raimondi.

Jerold was a sophomore at Wyoming Valley West High School, aspiring to be an aero-space engineer. He previously attended Bear Creek Charter School, graduating in 2018 as a member of the Junior Honors Society. With a love of sports, he was involved in many team sports; SWB baseball, Mini Mohawks football, and BCCS soccer, basketball and nature club.

Jerold had a love of water, spending many summers on the beach. His favorite places were oceans, lakes and rivers with family and friends.

Jerold was a courageous, selfless, caring young man, who gave his life to save a dear friend.

Loved by every soul that knew him, he will be deeply missed.

Jerold is preceded in death by grandfather, Richard Dybo Sr. 

Jerold is survived by his moms, Eileen and Anela; father, Jerold Sr.; sisters, Crystal Wah (husband) Jessie Griffiths; Marissa Miscavage and Abby Hoover-Yates; brothers, Anthony Havard, John and Noah Mleczynski; grandparents, Linda Dybo, Barbara Wah, Marie and Ronald Raimondi, Nancy J. and George N. Paresa Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

 Family and friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Bryan Dodson, pastor, and the Rev. Sean Walker, pastor, at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home.

Following services and a processional will proceed to Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp., where Jerold will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.sealifetrust.org.


