Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Jerome D. Quinn Sr.

Jerome D. Quinn Sr. Obituary

Jerome D. Quinn Sr., 84, of Pittston Twp., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife, Elizabeth Sickle Quinn, passed away in 1997.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Marie Walter Quinn. He was a graduate of GAR High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He worked as a stereotyper for the Wilkes-Barre Publishing Company and The Citizens' Voice, of which he was one of the founding members.

He was a member of the Henry Citizens Club, Plains Twp., where he loved playing bingo with his friends; Lithuanian Club, Exeter and the Plains American Legion.

He was a beloved Daddy-O, Pop, brother and friend, who was cherished by his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed his trips to the casino, bingo scratch-offs, was a big fan of Tom Brady and loved watching the football games beside his son, Jerry.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Charles and Robert Quinn.

He is survived by his sister, Florence "Flossie" Bednar, who he adored; daughters, Mary Stokas and husband, Joseph; Terri Murray Crackett and husband, Tom; Linda Duncan and husband, Edward Ihnat; Georgianne Stefanski and companion, Bradley Coutee; son, Jerome D. Quinn, Jr.; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith).

To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com


