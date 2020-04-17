Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Jerome F. "Jerry" Peznowski

Jerome F. "Jerry" Peznowski Obituary
Jerome F. "Jerry" Peznowski, 82, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Smith Health Care Ltd., Mountain Top, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Walter and Sophie Niemiec Peznowski and stepson of the late Mary Furcon Peznowski.

Jerry was a graduate of Marymount High School, he attended King's College and he received a BS in mechanical engineering from University of Detroit.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1955 to August 1959.

Jerry served as vice president of Utility Engineers, he was employed by GSGSB/Highland Associates, Clarks Summit, and Robert D. Lynn & Associates, Philadelphia, until his retirement.

He was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, serving as a Eucharistic minister, serving Eucharist at Smith Health Care Ltd., and volunteered every year at the parish bazaar. He enjoyed fishing and bird watching, but most of all, Jerry loved to spend his time with his beloved family, most especially his grandchildren.

Jerry was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, his grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved with all of his heart and gave all of himself to his those he loved. He will live on through all the lives of those he touched.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Martha E. Morris Peznowski.

Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Peznowski; son, Jeffrey Peznowski and his wife, Linda; three grandchildren, Noah, Isabella and Felicia; sister, Marion Becker; brother, Thomas Peznowski and his wife, Noreen; many beloved family members and friends; and Tracy McHale.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Smith Health Care Ltd for their kindness and compassionate care during Dad's stay.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date in St. Jude Church, Mountain Top, with a gathering to follow.

Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

A piece of wisdom that Jerry would love to pass on to others is to never give up!
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020
