Jerome Hendrick, 84, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter, where he has resided the past several years. 

He was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Anna Kalkun Hendrick.  A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was employed by Penn State Belt and Buckle for many years. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his brother, John Hendrick and his wife, Sonie, Exeter; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.  Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. 

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


