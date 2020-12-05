Home

Holy Family Parish
574 Bennett St
Luzerne, PA 18709
Jerome Thomas Stesney

Jerome Thomas Stesney Obituary

Jerome Thomas Stesney passed from this life into the arms of his Lord on Dec. 2, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Loretta (Freeman) Stesney; and brothers Charles, Robert, John, Francis, and Alexander.

He was born and raised in Swoyersville, where he attended public school. He would have been 80 this month.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jeanne (Kozokas) with whom he would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in January; his children, Jeanine Stesney and Jerome (Ana) Stesney; his grandchildren, Michael (Richelle) Nowak, Matthew (Amanda) Nowak, and Marissa Stesney, brother, David Stesney; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Jordan Nowak, and Matthew Nowak, Jr.

In 1960, Jerry moved his wife and infant daughter to Kearny, N.J. Five years later, his son Jerry was born.

He retired from the State of New Jersey after 25 years of employment at the New Jersey Institute of Technology as a paint foreman in the maintenance department.

In his early years, he enjoyed hunting deer and fishing. The last several years he loved spending time with his family, having Sunday dinners with his wife and daughter, holidays with the whole family, fishing, and betting on football games with his son, "just to make it more interesting," visits and phone calls with his brother, Dave, and spending time with his brother-in-law and best friend, Butch and sister-in-law, Bev. The last few years Butch and Bev helped both of us taking care of him.

The past year of his life was tough. His many medical problems started to really take a toll on him.

His family gives special thanks to the nurses and staff on the third floor of Timber Ridge. They gave him the best and heartfelt care that he needed. They were very caring, compassionate, and helpful to his wife and daughter for the past three weeks.

His funeral and interment will be held privately at Holy Family Parish, Luzerne with his pastor, the Rev. Jarrod Waugh officiating. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne PA, 18709-1322.  Condolences can be sent to:  betzjastremski.com.


