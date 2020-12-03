Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Jesse Geasey


1980 - 2020
Jesse Geasey Obituary

Jesse Geasey, 40, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born March 15, 1980, in Williamsport, a son of Clint Geasey and Susan Gensel. Jesse was outgoing and loved to draw and write poems. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar and being with friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Savanah Geasey; grandfathers, Robert Geasey and Ted Gensel Sr.; and cousin, Denise Shedlock.

Surviving are his children, Tyler, Gavin and Veda; sisters, Lisa Obitz; Barbra Leonard; Sherry Morales; Rose Leonard; brothers, Jeffrey Leonard; and David Geasey; grandmothers, Norma Geasey; and Janet Gensel; and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

All attendees will be required to observe mandated health precautions.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


