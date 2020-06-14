|
Jesse M. McDermott, 26, of Mountain Top, formerly of Ashley, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after losing his difficult battle with opioid addiction.
Born in Plains Twp. on Aug. 27, 1993, he was the son of John C. and Suzanne K. Jones McDermott.
He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, playing both baseball and soccer, and was a graduate of Wilkes University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.
He was employed by CVS Caremark, Hanover Twp.
Jesse's hobbies included target shooting with his dad, skydiving and paintball, but most of all, Jesse loved to be a part of the online gaming community. One of his passions was building custom computer systems. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and was always helpful in their fundraising efforts.
He is survived by his loving parents Suzanne and John McDermott; sister, Kristin McDermott; brother, Nicholas McDermott; niece, Emily McDermott.
Private funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020