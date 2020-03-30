|
|
Lord I think you made a mistake.
You must have gazed down upon this world with all its turmoil, and heard a singing voice, seen a shining light.
As you approached you felt the warmth of joy, love, and laughter, and you must have thought that one of your Angels had fallen to earth.
So, you came to her and scooped her up in your loving hands and took her back to Heaven.
But Lord I need to tell you I think you made a mistake.
For that Angel you have reclaimed was our Beautiful Angel Jessica, our Joy, our Love, our Laughter, our
Beacon of Loving Light.
Lord you know her very well, she sings Happy Birthday Jesus every year, as she does for those she loves.
And I know you can't return her, for Heaven is so Great.
Please Lord let her know we will Miss her each and every day.
The Memories of her Smile will brighten any gloom,
Her Singing Voice will fill the hollows of our Hearts,
Our arms will always ache for her Hugs, now that we're apart.
Take her to her Daddy, Grandma Jane and Uncle Joe, introduce her to her Papa Joe he'll be there as well.
We can understand your error Lord, we knew she was an Angel, just waiting for her Wings.
Tell her please not to worry, we'll be right along. When the time comes, we'll look for the Loving Light, and listen for her Song.
With Love and sadness,
Your Loving Family
- written by Uncle Marcus
Jessica Maxine Rosengrant, 30, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Josephine Territo Rosengrant and the late Herbert Rosengrant. She was a graduate of Salem High School in Virginia Beach. She was an active member in Vanguard Landing SoundWaves, Vocal Inclusion Company, Arts Inclusion Company, Just Wanna Go Gang, and Beach Readers. Jessica loved all she met and was never without a smile, kind word and helping hand. She loved the Lord and singing His praises. She was the heart of her entire family.
In addition to her father, Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jane and Joe Territo; and Isabelle Miller; and her uncles, Joe Territo and John Miller.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her sister, Kellie Connors (Mark); and nephews, Tom and Todd Connors; and niece, McKenzie Connors, all of Shickshinny; aunt, Joanne Weaver (Ken; uncles, Lorenzo and Marcus Territo; and a very large and well loved extended family of cousins and their children and great-aunts and great-uncle.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be held in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Virginia Beach.
Memorial donations may be made to Vanguard Landing Inc. at www.vanguardlanding.org, a safe intentional inclusive community for exceptional people where Jessica had planned on live, work and play.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020