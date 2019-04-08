Jessie V. Brown

Obituary
Jessie V. Brown of White Haven died Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Arrangements are being finalized for a visitation on Wednesday and funeral on Thursday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2019
