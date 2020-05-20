Home

Memorial service
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM
on the funeral home Facebook page.
Jewel D. French Kannon Obituary
Jewel D. French Kannon, 80, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Olivia Hutchinson French.

Jewel attended GAR High School and worked as a caseworker for the Department of Welfare. She later worked for Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) as a social worker.

She loved spending time with her family and was a very social person who loved helping people. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre, and also attended New Covenant Christian Fellowship, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lenora Walker, in 1987; two sons, Kevin and Clark Walker; and a brother, George French.

Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Sanchez Kannon; son, Herb Walker; a daughter, Brenda Walker; stepchildren, Sanchez "Tony" Kannon; Andre Kannon and Stacey Kannon; grandchildren, Unique Walker; Mitchell Kannon; and Madison Kannon; three sisters, Rose Marie Duyernay; Frances "Oliva" French; and Diane McIver; five brothers, Gerald, William "Junior," Guy, Edward and Gary French; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held for the family due to the pandemic.

At the request of the family, a live stream will be available at 4 p.m. Friday on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020
