Jewel D. French Kannon, 80, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Olivia Hutchinson French.
Jewel attended GAR High School and worked as a caseworker for the Department of Welfare. She later worked for Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) as a social worker.
She loved spending time with her family and was a very social person who loved helping people. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre, and also attended New Covenant Christian Fellowship, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lenora Walker, in 1987; two sons, Kevin and Clark Walker; and a brother, George French.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Sanchez Kannon; son, Herb Walker; a daughter, Brenda Walker; stepchildren, Sanchez "Tony" Kannon; Andre Kannon and Stacey Kannon; grandchildren, Unique Walker; Mitchell Kannon; and Madison Kannon; three sisters, Rose Marie Duyernay; Frances "Oliva" French; and Diane McIver; five brothers, Gerald, William "Junior," Guy, Edward and Gary French; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held for the family due to the pandemic.
At the request of the family, a live stream will be available at 4 p.m. Friday on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020