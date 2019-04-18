Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jillian Marie Panunti, 33, of Old Forge, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center following complications from diabetes.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of Mario and Maria Avvisato Panunti, of Old Forge, she was a 2004 graduate of Old Forge High School and also of the Fortis Institute, Scranton.



Jillian was employed as a certified medical assistant at North Penn Cardiovascular Specialists, Clarks Summit. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Mario Panunti.



She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Dominick and Mary Gallia Avvisato, and paternal grandmother, Mary Lou Gozikowski Panunti, all of Old Forge; several aunts and uncles, Donna Avvisato, Old Forge; Ryan Avvisato, Clarks Summit; Dominick Avvisato, Old Forge; Diane McDonald, Pittston; Roseann Dockett, Avoca; Maryann Bejeski, Duryea; and Lu Ann Vosburg, Avoca; great-aunts and great-uncles, the Rev. Andrew R. Gallia, Eugene, Emil, and Joseph Gozikowski, Olivia Bell and Ada Woehrle; and numerous cousins.



The funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment services will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215



To leave a message of consolation, please visit

