Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Sartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy D. Sartin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy D. Sartin Obituary
Jimmy D. Sartin, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Surviving are his brothers and sister; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

Interment and committal will be conducted privately in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements are by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now