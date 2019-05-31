|
|
Jimmy D. Sartin, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Surviving are his brothers and sister; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.
Interment and committal will be conducted privately in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements are by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019