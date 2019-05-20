Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. Youngblood Brzycki. View Sign Service Information Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 (570)-822-2416 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Brzycki of Trucksville passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Born June 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ann Youngblood of Wilkes-Barre. Joan graduated from Coughlin High School in the class of 1956. She was a member of the Dallas American Legion Post 672 Ladies Auxiliary, where was she was a former secretary and membership chairman. Joan was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels. She also enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf. Joan was a member of St. Theresa Church, Shavertown.



Joan is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joseph; her brothers, Robert and William Youngblood; and four nephews; her children include her daughter, Lori Canter, Maryland; along with husband, Robert and daughter, Ashley. Joan is also survived by her son, Robert Smith and wife, Susan and son, Nathan.



It was Joan's wish to be interred in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, with no visitation. Cremation is being handled by Yanaitis Funeral Home, Plains Twp. The family wishes to thank the staff of Highland Manor, Exeter, and Residential Hospice, Kingston, for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2019

