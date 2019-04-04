Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Ann Boston. View Sign

Joan Ann Boston of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home.



Born June 17, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George Wesley Boston Sr. and Kathleen Esser Boston.



Joan attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as head of maintenance by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre.



Joan loved to cook, play cards, listen to the oldies and take care of everyone.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bartlett Scorey; two brothers; and three sisters.



Surviving are her daughters, Traci Rexer and her husband, Timothy, of Norristown; and Karie Boston, Wilkes-Barre; sons, George Wesley Boston III and John William Boston, both of Wilkes-Barre; several grandchildren, including Rhonda Marie Boston, Nicole Boston, George Boston IV and Meghan Carey; great-grandchildren, William and David Rexer, Emberlynn Boston, and Luke and T.J. Golightly; and tons of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Joan will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph J. Evanko will be officiating.



Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

