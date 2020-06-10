Home

Joan Anne Hauberger Obituary
Joan Anne Hauberger, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Allied Services Center City.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Fred and Evelyn Gallagher Hauberger.

Joan graduated from Meyers High School and worked for many years as an executive secretary at Miners National Bank and volunteered at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Joan is survived by her sister, Jacqueline McCabe; nephews, James and wife, Sharon; Thomas and wife, Suzanne; and Daniel and wife, Jean; several great-nieces; a great nephew; and numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020
