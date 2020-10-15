Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Joan Belcher Obituary

Joan Belcher, 77, of Bear Creek Twp., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains.

A life resident of Bear Creek Twp., Joan was born on March 17, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary King. She graduated from Coughlin High School and worked at RCA for 47 years as a production associate. She retired from Fairchild Semi-Conductor in 2003.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George Belcher; parents, Andrew and Mary King; brother, Andrew King; brother and sister-in-laws, Thomas and Helen Savage.

Joan was a member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Miners Mills.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Rebecca Rovinski; sister-in-law, Rose King; nieces, Tammy (Carmen) Soreth; and Darlene (John) Farber; her dear friends, Ruth Ann; Dave and Eric Koval; and numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joan was a wonderful person, hard worker and great friend.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating.

Interment with be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Canine Companions for Independence, 286 Middle Island Road, Medford, NY 11763; or National Tay Sachs and Allied Diseases, 2001 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02146-4227.


