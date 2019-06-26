Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N. Meade St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N. Meade St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
126 Nesbitt St.
Larksville, PA
Joan Bruno Obituary
Joan Bruno of Larksville passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

Born Jan. 3, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George and Magdalena Ksiaskiewicz Bruno.

Joan was a 1946 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed as a production manager by Interstate Bakery, Kingston, for many years.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

Joan was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 1980; granddaughter, Kacie Bruno, on March 19, 2016; and all 11 of her brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her daughter, Jodie Bruno, Larksville, with whom she resided; sons, Joseph Bruno and his wife, Susan, Wilkes-Barre; James Bruno and his wife, Debbie, of Hunlock Creek; and Jay Bruno and his wife, Karen, Larksville; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. The Rev. Gerald J. Gurka, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019
