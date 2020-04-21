Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Giardina Gorey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Giardina Gorey Obituary
Joan C. Giardina Gorey, 81, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.

Born March 16, 1939, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ida Brandt Giardina.

Joan was a 1957 graduate of Hughestown High School and she continued her education at Wilkes-Barre Business School. She was employed for 31 years by Pittston Area School District as a secretary

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Charles Gorey, Hughestown; sons, Dr. Charles and wife, Sheryl Gorey; and Anthony and wife, Michelle Gorey; grandchildren, Sierra and CJ Gorey; and Brooke and Tony Gorey; brother, Dr. Anthony Giardina.

All services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic.

Services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Joan will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

For information or to express your condolences to Joan's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -