Joan C. Giardina Gorey, 81, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.
Born March 16, 1939, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ida Brandt Giardina.
Joan was a 1957 graduate of Hughestown High School and she continued her education at Wilkes-Barre Business School. She was employed for 31 years by Pittston Area School District as a secretary
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Charles Gorey, Hughestown; sons, Dr. Charles and wife, Sheryl Gorey; and Anthony and wife, Michelle Gorey; grandchildren, Sierra and CJ Gorey; and Brooke and Tony Gorey; brother, Dr. Anthony Giardina.
All services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic.
Services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Joan will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
For information or to express your condolences to Joan's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020