Joan Cappelloni, 77, passed suddenly into the Lord's hands Friday evening, May 10, 2019, surrounded by family in Regional Hospital of Scranton.



She was born Joan Marie Kovalaskus on Dec. 10, 1941, in Pittston, to the late Simon and Mary Kovalaskus.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Cappelloni Sr., in May 2017.



She was a 1960 graduate of Pittston High School. She taught religious education for many years at the former St. Peter and Paul Church, Avoca, and volunteered at many of her children's school events. She was a very dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and sister-in-law. She adored and was very proud of her children and especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Gaga." She will be forever remembered for her big bright smile, bubbly personality and her laugh. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, her trips to the casino and especially family and holiday gatherings.



She is survived by her son, Robert Cappelloni Jr. and his wife, Mary Ann, Duryea; daughters, Teresa Bartko and her husband, John, Sun Prairie, Wis.; Karen Brombacher and her husband J.B., Avoca; grandchildren, Rob and Elizabeth Cappelloni and Bria and Jaden Brombacher; also her sister, Bernadine Evans, Forty Fort; and many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and furry grandpets, Rocky and Haley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.



Friends may call for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



