Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Yoshida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Demmeck Yoshida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Demmeck Yoshida Obituary

Joan Demmeck Yoshida, 80, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 202, at Belmont Village, San Diego, Calif., after a long battle with dementia.

Joan was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late John and Anna Kopacz Demmeck. She was an honor graduate of GAR High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Joan was a kind, dedicated and compassionate registered nurse. She worked at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, Syracuse University Hospital and the VA Hospital in Mountain View, Calif.

Joan was an avid flower gardener and birder, making many trips to Hawk Mountain. She was a lover of animals and was a contributor to the San Diego Zoo.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Attorney Robert Yoshida, San Diego, Calif.; sister, Carol Anstett and husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Joseph Demmeck and wife, Babetta, League City, Texas; niece and godchild, Erica Stehle and husband, Edward, Philadelphia; nephews, godchild, John Anstett, Wilkes-Barre; Christopher Demmeck and wife, Emily, League City, Texas; two great-nieces, Chloe and Haley, League City, Texas. Several cousins also survive.

Interment was private in San Diego.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -