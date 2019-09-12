|
Joan E. Meehan Povilitus, 63, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Claire F. Carey Meehan Sr.
Joan was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1973, and was self-employed as a personal assistant. Joan was an avid reader, shopper and had a love of all animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Meehan Jr.; and her niece, Kelly Golomb.
Surviving are her sons, John Moran III, Plains Twp.; Patrick Moran and his wife, Jill, Swoyersville; Brian Moran and his wife, Debra, Edwardsville; grandson, Atticus Moran; sister, Colleen Golomb and her husband, Shawn, Berwick; nephew, Joey Meehan; and niece, Megan Golomb.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to Mureille's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, 533 Creek Road, Wapwallopen, PA 18660 in Joan's name.
For information, or to leave Joan's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019