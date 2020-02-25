|
Joan E. Navin, 74, of Mountain Top, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, losing her long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Joan was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Milienewicz Kashuba. She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1963. She worked the summer before her senior year in Washington, D.C., for the Navy Department. She then worked for American Auto Stores and at the Social Security Direct Operations Center, Wilkes-Barre. Joan started her own manufacturing business, which she operated for 20 years before moving on to work at J.C. Penney. She went back to work at Social Security and retired Sept. 30, 2009.
Joan loved life and enjoyed being with and helping everyone. She especially loved being with her family. She was a person of strong faith and would always say, "I will be fine, God is watching over me."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph; and a brother, Michael Kashuba in 2011; aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Navin, with whom she celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in August 2019; daughter, Nicole Cook and her husband, Jason; stepchildren, Lisa Karchin and her husband, Dennis; James Navin Jr. and his wife, Christine; and five stepgrandchildren.
She was close to and loved her cousins, nieces, nephews and their families as well as her wonderful friends who helped her through every step of this awful disease.
A special thank you to the Rev. Lewis Canino, N.C., and the Rev. James Alco, Wilkes-Barre. Their prayers and words of encouragement meant so much.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., state Route 309, Mountain Top.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's memory to a .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 25, 2020