Early Thursday morning, as a resident of the Village at Greenbriar in Dallas, Mrs. Joan E. (Thomas) Trubela, 88, formerly of South Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life.
Born Aug. 10, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of two daughters to the late Delbert and Arline (Linder) Thomas. Educated in the city schools, Mrs. Trubela was a member of the 1949 graduating class of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a National Honor Society member. At Coughlin, she was an avid artist, receiving multiple awards in art competitions and earning a scholarship to Kutztown University, however she chose to marry her sweetheart Alex!
Joan and Alex married in January 1951, and raised a family while owning and operating North End Cleaners in Wilkes-Barre and then Al's Tailor Shop in South Wilkes-Barre. Joan's talents in sewing, bookkeeping and especially in window designs were highlighted in both stores. Joan also began a career at the Boston Store in the 1960s and started using her artistic talent as a makeup artist and cosmetologist for Max Factor and Revlon and other major cosmetic companies. She later was promoted to the manager of cosmetics when Boscov's Department Store acquired the Boston Store. During these years she enjoyed her work, co-workers, and customers, loved the fashions and current makeup trends that became her trademark.
After an enjoyable career she retired to be home with her husband and to spend time with her grandchildren. Joan and Alex belonged to the Big Band Society where they loved to Jitterbug and attended many functions where they could dance. Joan was a coordinator with her class reunion "the 49's" for many years and enjoyed getting together with classmates. She loved to travel to locations such as Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, many National parks but she especially loved to travel and cruise to the Caribbean and tropical locations in the winter. She enjoyed the family vacations at Promised Land State park and made great meals on holidays that all the family will remember.
A devout Catholic, Joan was a member of the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Alexander "Alex" Trubela on Jan. 19, 2013. At the time of Mr. Trubela's passing the couple was a week shy of celebrating sixty-two years of married life together.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they keep of their mother are her daughters, Barbara Mummert, Deborah Trubela and husband, Richard Mitchell; Karen Trubela and husband, John Rizzo; her grandchildren, Chad Mummert, Brooke Mummert and husband Courtney Campbell, Kyle Mummert, Richard Mitchell Jr. and wife, Sarah; Michael Mitchell and future wife, Caroline; Anthony Rizzo, Jonathan Rizzo and wife, Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Braelynn Campbell and Mason Mummert. Joan is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Elias; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, former patrons and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Trubela will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday with her funeral Mass in the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Andrew R. Sinnott will serve as celebrant and homilist. Those attending are asked to go directly to church Tuesday morning.
Interment will follow next to her husband Alex in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., where she will receive the Rite of Committal.
Visitation for Mrs. Trubela will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
Those wishing to send a monetary donation in Joan's memory are encouraged to choose a local charity, with grateful appreciation from her family.
To send her daughters online words of comfort, a fond remembrance of their mother or for directions to services, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 20, 2019