Joan Gaffney Shea was born to James J. and Joan Wargo Gaffney on April 10, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre.
She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She worked in the retail industry most her life lastly in BonTon until its closure in 2018. She spent her free time going to her nieces' and nephew's various events, activities and graduations throughout Pennsylvania and Florida.
Affectionately known as "Susie" to her family, she is survived by a sister, Judy Gaffney Sanner, whom she was simply "sis;" her niece, and goddaughter, Meghan Jongkind; niece, Maura Sanner; and nephew, Sean Sanner, whom all called her "Aunt Sissy;" a grandniece, Amelia, her godson, Daniel McNulty; and many cousins.
She passed away in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She was recently retired.
Services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
There will be a private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in the Greater Wyoming Valley Area.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 23, 2019