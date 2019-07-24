Joan J. Barba, 76, of Pittston, passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp., with her family by her side.



Born in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Suzie Mazarki Bonanni.



She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and beauty school. She was employed as a beautician and was owner/operator of Joan's Beauty Shop, Pittston. She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Joan was a fabulous baker, great cook and was always there for her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph P. Barba, on Feb. 19, 2013; and her brother, Paul Bonanni Jr.



Surviving are her children, Rochelle Meek and her husband, Michael, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Sue Ann Shamnoski and her husband, William, Pittston; and Joseph Barba and his wife, Nettie, Exeter; grandchildren, Joseph Preston Barba and his wife, Kelsey; Matthew Shamnoski; Steven Shamnoski; and Morgan Meek; sister, Emily Butch, Plains Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, c/o 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



For information or to leave Joan's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.