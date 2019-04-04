Joan K. Janoski, 59, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
She was born in Kingston, the daughter of Joan Leshinski Konnick, of Kingston, and the late Robert Konnick. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1977.
Joan is survived by her mother, Joan Konnick; daughters, Rachel Gacek, Philadelphia; and Elizabeth Janoski, Dallas; sons, Robert Fisher, Lansing, Mich.; and Michael Fisher, Mount Laurel, N.J.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Ermak, Larksville; Susan Musto, Kingston; Robert Konnick, Forty Fort; Catherine Manganella, Dallas; and Michael Konnick, Camden, Del.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2019