Joan L. Priestman

Joan L. Priestman Obituary

Joan L. Priestman, 69, of Upper Askam, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 8, 1951, in Nanticoke, Joan was the daughter of the late Valentine and Bertha Tomczak Shemanski. Joan graduated and then taught at Bradford Beauty Academy. She was a beautician for over 50 years.

Joan volunteered on the Hanover Twp. Ambulance, answering more than 2,600 calls. She was a volunteer firefighter with Hanover Twp. Askam #6, responding to more than 600 fire calls. Joan belonged to the Pennsylvania Hairdressers Association. She was member the Hanover Twp. Ambulance Board of Directors, Hanover Twp. Fireman Relief, the Six Counties Fireman's Association and Askam Fire Co. 6 Auxiliary. Joan was a member of Holy Family Parrish, Sugar Notch.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Priestman, in 2016.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Aaron) Dickson; and Katie Priestman. She was the proud grammy of Thomas Dickson. She is also survived by in-laws include Bonnie Turchin; Ron (Helen) Priestman; Russ (Sue) Priestman; Debbie ("Bo") Grenewicz; devoted friends, Linda (Gerry) Metcalf; Claire Lavelle; Ginny Barvitsky; and Russ Halchak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.


