Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Joan M. Benzi Obituary

Joan M. Benzi, 83, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley PCU, Plains Twp., from complications of COVID-19.

Born in Atlas, Joan was the daughter of the late Samuel and Josephine Proccopio Mariano.

Joan was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School, Class of 1955. Joan was employed as an administrative assistant by Olmstead Air Force Base, Middletown, in the 1950s, where she met the love of her life, Leonard F. Benzi, then an Air Force lieutenant. They were married on Aug. 22, 1959.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains. Joan was a strong, amazing woman with very strong faith in God and a great love for her family and friends. She always prayed for others and her faith stayed with her to the end.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, James, Jeffrey and Samuel Mariano, and sister, Elaine Marino.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Leonard F. Benzi; daughters, Lenore Metzger and her husband, Karl, Plains; and Noelle Ruggerio, Dallas; son, Leonard J. Benzi, Plains Twp.; granddaughters, Arielle Condusta and her husband, Dennis; Gianna Handza; and Lia Ruggerio; great-grandson (and the light of her life), Ezra James Condusta; sisters, Concetta Bilder, Morton; and Kathleen Beers, Rensselaer, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

Joan's family would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley PCU for being her angels on Earth and who went above and beyond in comforting both Joan and her family.

Please wear your mask!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. The service can be viewed on Ss. Peter & Paul Parish Facebook page. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the church. Masks and/or face coverings are required at all times at church and/or cemetery and please practice social distancing while paying your respects.

Entombment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, in Joan's memory.

For information or to leave Joan's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


