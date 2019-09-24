|
|
Joan M. D'Ambrosio, 85, of Jenkins Twp. and Hughestown, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 20, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter, where she had been a resident for the past three years.
Born in the Browntown section of Pittston Twp., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marguerite Munley McDonnell.
Joan was a homemaker all of her life.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Answini; brother, Raymond McDonnell; infant brother, Thomas McDonnell; and companion Sam Attardo.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra D'Ambrosio, Hughestown, and grandson, Duncan Cook, Philadelphia.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019