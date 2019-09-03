Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
585 Mt. Olivet Road
Carverton, PA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan M. Gashi Orleski Obituary
Joan M. Gashi Orleski, 64, of Harding, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, at home.

Born Oct. 25, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, Joan was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Anna C. Kutyana Gashi Sr.

Joan was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, Carverton, and was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Jr. and Joseph Gashi; and her sisters, Regina Krostag and Henrietta Timinski.

Surviving are her husband, Edward Orleski; her son, Clayton Houck and his wife, Holly; grandchildren, Clayton, David, Jacob, Daniel and Allison; great-grandson, Cooper; brother, David Gashi; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Roxy.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Frances Cabrini Church, 585 Mount Olivet Road, Carverton. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 3, 2019
