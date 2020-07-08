Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Faustina Parish, main site
Joan M. Raski, 81, of Nanticoke, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 2, 1939, in Nanticoke, and was the daughter of the late Edmund and Celia Adamski Bienkowski.

Joan graduated from St. Vincent High School, Class of 1956. She was a life member of St. Faustina Parish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Alfred Noto.

Joan is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Theodore (her Teddy); daughters, Marion Noto, Larksville; Theresa Mitkowski and her husband, James, Hunlock Creek; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Robaczewski, Mary Grace Perkowski (Edward) and Judith Geary (Ken); brothers, Joseph Bienkowski (Pat) and Edmund Bienkowski (Lois); and nieces and nephews.

Joan had unconditional love for her daughters and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care, kindness, compassion and support in their time of need. A special thank you to Shannon, her dedicated care nurse, for all she did for Joan and the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Faustina Parish, main site. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Masks are required and please observe social distancing guidelines. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Should you wish to leave a condolence for Joan's family, please visit our website at www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


