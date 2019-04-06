Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Romanowski. View Sign

Joan M. Romanowski, of Hunlock Creek, was welcomed into heaven by her father and mother, Walter and Sally (Weiss) Levandowski; brother, Paul Levandowski; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Achuff, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She experienced several illnesses the past few years.



Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Feb. 11, 1941, she was a member of St. Mary's Church, Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre and was a 1959 graduate of Marymount High School. In a 42-year employment with the telephone companies, AT&T - Bell Atlantic and Verizon, she was a draft person in the engineering department where her experience in drafting, penmanship and scales benefited her in later years.



Joan and her husband, Don, traveled through fifteen countries in Europe and also vacationed in Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, South West, and Mexico. Their best vacations were to many Caribbean islands, several times to their favorite, Aruba. They owned a condo at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, for over 10 years, traveling throughout the Southeast, mainly Florida.



Joan was a hostess on many Penn State home games in the eighties on Prevost motorhomes owned by Don's employer, Labar Enterprise. The two motorhomes entertained 25 to 30 first-class business executives, bankers, lawyers, etc. Don and Joan also enjoyed attending five of Penn State's major bowl games.



Joan and Don owned and operated Romanowski Realty Company, consisting of five apartment buildings in Nanticoke totaling 30 apartments. With the services of a plumber, electrician and handyman, they were very well maintained and clean. Nanticoke officials frequently commented on how well they were maintained. The apartments were 100% occupied most of the time. Joan and Don mainly did the painting and cleaning. Don took pride in the cleanliness of the kitchens and bathrooms, Joan did the spackling and preparing the walls. Her draft knowledge put all apartments to scale.



Joan took pride in her home, decorating for the holidays, in particular, Christmas, having three Christmas trees throughout. She entertained and welcomed friends, relatives, and business associates.



Surviving are her husband, Don; sister, Sylvia and husband, Joseph Lukasiewicz; niece, Rene and husband, Dustin Polis; godchildren Kevin and Jason Polis; step-daughter Debra Martin and her husband, Frank Zupancic; step-grandson John Martin and his wife, Laura; and step-great granddaughter, Emm;, brother-in-law, Willard Achuff; nieces Kathy and Patricia; sister-in-law Johnnie Levandowski and several nieces.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 2011 State Route #29, Lake Silkworth. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

Joan M. Romanowski, of Hunlock Creek, was welcomed into heaven by her father and mother, Walter and Sally (Weiss) Levandowski; brother, Paul Levandowski; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Achuff, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She experienced several illnesses the past few years.Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Feb. 11, 1941, she was a member of St. Mary's Church, Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre and was a 1959 graduate of Marymount High School. In a 42-year employment with the telephone companies, AT&T - Bell Atlantic and Verizon, she was a draft person in the engineering department where her experience in drafting, penmanship and scales benefited her in later years.Joan and her husband, Don, traveled through fifteen countries in Europe and also vacationed in Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, South West, and Mexico. Their best vacations were to many Caribbean islands, several times to their favorite, Aruba. They owned a condo at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, for over 10 years, traveling throughout the Southeast, mainly Florida.Joan was a hostess on many Penn State home games in the eighties on Prevost motorhomes owned by Don's employer, Labar Enterprise. The two motorhomes entertained 25 to 30 first-class business executives, bankers, lawyers, etc. Don and Joan also enjoyed attending five of Penn State's major bowl games.Joan and Don owned and operated Romanowski Realty Company, consisting of five apartment buildings in Nanticoke totaling 30 apartments. With the services of a plumber, electrician and handyman, they were very well maintained and clean. Nanticoke officials frequently commented on how well they were maintained. The apartments were 100% occupied most of the time. Joan and Don mainly did the painting and cleaning. Don took pride in the cleanliness of the kitchens and bathrooms, Joan did the spackling and preparing the walls. Her draft knowledge put all apartments to scale.Joan took pride in her home, decorating for the holidays, in particular, Christmas, having three Christmas trees throughout. She entertained and welcomed friends, relatives, and business associates.Surviving are her husband, Don; sister, Sylvia and husband, Joseph Lukasiewicz; niece, Rene and husband, Dustin Polis; godchildren Kevin and Jason Polis; step-daughter Debra Martin and her husband, Frank Zupancic; step-grandson John Martin and his wife, Laura; and step-great granddaughter, Emm;, brother-in-law, Willard Achuff; nieces Kathy and Patricia; sister-in-law Johnnie Levandowski and several nieces.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 2011 State Route #29, Lake Silkworth. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Funeral Home Jendrzejewski Funeral Home

21 N Meade St

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

(570) 822-5095 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close