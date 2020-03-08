|
|
Joan M. Rowlands of Warrington passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 85 years old.
Joan was born July 28, 1934, to the late Alex and Anna Tarapchak in Wyoming, and was a 1952 graduate from Wyoming Memorial High School. She was the wife of the late John J. Rowlands, who passed away in 2017. Joan was a homemaker who devotedly cared for her family and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Joan is survived by her four children, John J. Rowlands (Kathy); Deborah A. Rowlands; Mark A. Rowlands (Donna); and Christopher L. Rowlands (Karen); along with three grandchildren, Benjamin Rowlands; Jake Rowlands; and Lydia Hart; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Hart; Sierra Hart; and Gabe Hart. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Milazzo.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Alex Tarapchak; Mary Thomas; Helen Gladfelter; Rita Weiss; and Ann Yantz.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the church of St. Robert Bellarmine, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington. Please arrive at the church a few minutes before Mass to be seated.
Interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately and at a later date.
Family services are entrusted under the care of Decker-Givnish, 215-675-2070.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020