Joan Margret Biniek, 81, of Plains Twp., passed into eternal rest after fighting a long battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born Oct. 19, 1938, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Dettmore Clark.
She attended school in the Kingston area and was a graduate of the Kingston High School. Joan continued her education at nursing school. She started her career as nurse working for the Leader Nursing Home and then as a private duty nurse and hospital EKG tech.
Joan was very proud of her Irish heritage. She spent her whole life caring for others. Joan loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all
Joan was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, Andrew J. Biniek Jr.; sisters, Ann Bradley; and Jean Myers; brothers, Jack and John Clark; daughter, Kimberly Heidig; grandchildren, Megan Evans; and Kevin G. Biniek Jr.
Surviving are daughters, Terri Biniek and her companion, Rudy Caccia; and Tracey Biniek and companion, Rick Devens; sons, Kevin Biniek Sr. and his wife, Amy; and Andrew J. Biniek III and his companion, Resha Jeneby; grandchildren, William Evans; Kristin Chacko; Michael Malenovitch; Nicholas J. Biniek; brother, James Clark; son-in-law, Mike Malenovitch; and nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren; and to her special friend who helped Joan through her illness, Mary Reddy.
Funeral services for Joan will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert as officiant. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., or to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020