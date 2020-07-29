Home

Joan Marie Emershaw Nickels

Joan Marie Emershaw Nickels Obituary

Joan Marie Emershaw Nickels, 87, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late John George and Louise Klukosky Emershaw.

Joan was married to David Byron Nickels, Norton, Va., where they owned Nickels Construction Company, she served as the general manager, receptionist and as the bookkeeper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Byron Nickels, Norton, Va.; brothers, John 'Jack" Emershaw, Baltimore, Md.; Thomas Emershaw, Wyoming; Raymond Emershaw, Redding, Calif.; David Emershaw, Norton, Va.; one sister, Louise Miller, Norton, Va.

She is survived by children, Charles Jones; Mark Jones; Phillis Addington; Denise Gabriele; brothers, Robert and Benard Emershaw, both of Visialia, Calif.; a sister, Barbara Hubbard, Virginia Beach, Va.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous other nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

A private service will be held in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, in the garden of Christus, beside her husband. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is in charge of the arrangements.

You may to view the obituary, sign the guest registry and leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Joan Nickels.


