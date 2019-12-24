|
Joan P. Barry, 74, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 15, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur F. and Mary (Miller) Barry.
Joan was a lifetime resident of Mountain Top. She was a local business owner for over 50 years as a beautician, a teacher of hair design and as a floral designer.
Joan was a member of St. Martin's in the Field Church, Mountain Top, and also a member of the Church's Ladies Auxiliary where she volunteered her time for various fundraisers and functions for them both.
Joan enjoyed traveling with her twin sister Janet. They visited England, Hawaii, and took many bus trips to various places. She enjoyed the Morgan Horses in upper New York State. Joan's favorite holiday was Christmas.
Joan was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by sisters, Lillian Barry Urbanski, Mary Barry Ayers and Betty Barry Snelling.
Joan is survived by her brothers, Wilbur J. Barry and Edward Myers; her sister, Jane Ann Lokken and husband, John; her twin sister, Janet Barry; and sister, Susan Barry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019